Houston Firefighters union feels 'neglected' by mayor Turner after ceiling collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ceiling of HFD Station 49 on Gessner gave way over the weekend, prompting the union's reaction.

"A generation of neglect by city shows in the declining HFD fleet and facilities," they wrote in the tweet.


No one was injured when the ceiling gave way and landed on top of an ambulance.

"It may have been because there was an undetected leak there," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Work has already started to make those repairs."


