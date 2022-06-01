FBI

FBI leads operation with Anti-Gang Task Force at downtown Houston bail bond office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston FBI officers are conducting an operation in downtown Houston.

FBI officials confirmed that they were leading a multi-agency operation with fellow members of Texas Anti-Gang Task Force in the 1600 block of Austin Street on Wednesday.

They did not elaborate any further on the nature of the operation.



Video from the scene showed several law enforcement officials going in and out of a bail bond office.

AAble Bail Bonds, which is the business located at the downtown Houston address, is one of the largest bail bond companies in the Houston area.

