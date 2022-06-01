FBI leads operation with Anti-Gang Task Force at downtown Houston bail bond office

FBI officials confirmed that they were leading a multi-agency operation with fellow members of Texas Anti-Gang Task Force in the 1600 block of Austin Street on Wednesday.
They did not elaborate any further on the nature of the operation.
The #FBI confirms that we are presently leading a legitimate multi-agency law enforcement operation with fellow members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force at the 1600 block of Austin St. in Houston. #Breaking #Hounews pic.twitter.com/mSPPe6boLy— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) June 1, 2022
Video from the scene showed several law enforcement officials going in and out of a bail bond office.
AAble Bail Bonds, which is the business located at the downtown Houston address, is one of the largest bail bond companies in the Houston area.