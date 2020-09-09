Coronavirus

Houston mayor looking at holding events again, but with caution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been six months since the first COVID-19 case was identified in the Houston area, giving way soon after to the abrupt end of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Since then, official special events - both in the convention and sporting realms - have been called off over fears of the virus' spread.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner is slated to address the city's plans of restarting limited special event on a limited basis. The mayor's office said those guidelines will be revealed during his COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. This event will stream in this post.

Turner will be joined for that announcement by Susan Christian, the director of the Mayor's Office of Special Events.

As it stands currently, Texas guidelines state limiting indoor events to 50% of an establishment's normal capacity. Places of worship are exempt.

It's still unclear what events would be greenlit heading into the fall months in Houston.

Entering Wednesday, more than 66,200 cases have been confirmed, with about 12,000 of those described as active. Houston is also closing in on 1,000 deaths from the virus. The city is at 898.

All of this is being considered just as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hinted at allowing businesses to reopen or expand capacity, to which Turner urged caution.

The video above is from a Sept. 2 mayoral briefing that addresses reopening.

