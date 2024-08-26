Doctors encourage updated COVID-19 vaccinations amid fall, winter spike concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal health officials have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines that target one of the variants driving a spike in infections this summer in Houston and across the country.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja spoke with Eyewitness News about the recent spike in infections over the summer. Dr. Adalja also shared that he expects another spike in the fall and winter. However, thanks to vaccines, hospitals have not become overwhelmed.

The updated vaccines were made to provide protection against the new strain. Dr. Adalja said people with preexisting conditions should be first in line to get them, as they have been proven safe and effective.

The vaccines are expected to arrive at pharmacies and doctor's offices in September.

