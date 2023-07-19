Diverse Broadway revival of '1776' musical hits Hobby Center this weekend

The nationally acclaimed Broadway revival of the musical '1776' is playing this weekend at the Hobby Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands?

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, "1776," is a tuneful, witty, "bold and exuberant" (Variety) reexamination - as Variety put it - of a pivotal moment in American history from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. "1776" comes to Texas with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

You may never think about our country, who we are, and why, the same way again.

The performance from Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) plays July 20-22 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

In the video above, ABC13 talks with Texas native Shelby Acosta, who stars in the show and made her Broadway debut in the musical, about the revival and the timeless stories audiences will see.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.