Houston pushing for greener, cleaner energy to be transition capital of the world

By
Houston wants to be energy transition capital of the world

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston wants to position itself as the "Energy Transition Capital of the World." But what exactly does that mean?

We asked Ramanan Krishnamoorti, the chief energy officer at the University of Houston. He said that doesn't mean transitioning to green energy overnight and immediately eliminating oil and gas. But rather, finding a balance by creating new energy alternatives as the world's population continues to grow.

"What this energy transition is all about is, 'How do I keep energy to be affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible?'" Krishnamoorti explained. "It is not an either-or. It is all of the above ... even 50 years down the road, I see a road for hydrocarbons. I see a role for chemicals. That is going to be an integral part of our society."

Emily Reichert is CEO of Greentown Labs in Houston's Midtown. She said the climate, tech incubator is a sign of things to come where companies find a cleaner, greener way forward.

"I absolutely think Houston can be the energy transition capital of the world," said Reichert. "It needs to be the energy transition capital of the world if we're going to address climate change on the time scale that we need to do."

