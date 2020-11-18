abc13 plus el campo wharton

Houston Dynamo star Memo Rodriguez lists go-to spots in El Campo

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dynamo star Memo Rodriguez had to leave his hometown to pursue his soccer career, but the time he spent in El Campo had a major impact on his future profession.

His love of the sport began at the Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, and his favorite memories of growing up in the community involve playing soccer with his friends and family.

"We'd go to Friendship Park and play with cousins and friends," he said. "Everybody was out there having fun."

In terms of food, Rodriguez said there are some great places to eat in El Campo, but one of those restaurants stands above the rest.

"Mikeska's is the best I've had," he said.

READ ALSO: From El Campo to BBVA Stadium: Memo Rodriguez's journey to becoming a Dynamo star
EMBED More News Videos

Achieving the dream: Memo Rodriguez's journey from the soccer fields in El Campo to playing for the Houston Dynamo.



Mikeska's Barbecue has been in the community for more than 50 years and the family is happy that Memo still enjoys their food.

"That really means a lot," said owner Gary Mikeska.

While the pandemic has kept Memo from making trips to El Campo, he still enjoys visiting his mother, stepfather, and friends.

"I really like the peace and calmness in El Campo," he said.

Memo and his girlfriend are expecting a son in December, and he's happy his child will be able to visit his hometown.

"It's going to be special," Memo said. "It's going to be emotional."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyel campohoustonabc13 plus el campo whartonhouston dynamomlsathletessoccerabc13 plussportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS EL CAMPO WHARTON
Wharton still recovering from Hurricane Harvey 3 years later
From El Campo to Houston: The Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez
El Campo: Discovering its rich history and hidden gems
Best places to see in Wharton!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge calls new COVID-19 trends 'alarming and deadly'
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was fatally hit, police say
Person of interest in HPD sergeant's death identified as 24-year-old
CFISD parents concerned over TikTok account dedicated to bullying students
4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder
Doctor concerned about people choosing not to take COVID-19 vaccine
Lamborghini and Porsche vehicles seized in $16M PPP fraud case
Show More
Biden could face a student loan mess if pandemic relief expires
Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes
Tips for cooking a smaller Thanksgiving feast this year
'Big Sky' Premiere: David E. Kelley thriller set to debut on ABC
Wreaths Across America to go on at Arlington despite pandemic
More TOP STORIES News