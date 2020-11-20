abc13 plus el campo wharton

No One Loves El Campo Football More Than Gene "Pee Wee" Wier

EL CAMPO (KTRK) -- "Once a Ricebird, always a Ricebird".

81-year-old Gene "Pee Wee" Wier grew up loving football in El Campo. He played for the Ricebirds when he was in high school, and has since become the team's most dedicated fan.

Wier has been to more than 100 games over the years. He will cheer on the team through losses, illness, even in pouring rain. He is always the first one in the stands. His home even backs up to the football field, where he can watch the game without even leaving his yard!

Wier has high hopes for the team as they make their playoff run this fall. Wier will be there every step of the way, adding "I'll keep doing it until I die."
