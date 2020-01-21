HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just like their name, the Houston Dynamo's offseason has been nothing but dynamic.
From a new ownership partner in James Harden, to a new club manager on the pitch in Tab Ramos, the Dynamo believe fans can have a lot to be excited for in the 2020 MLS season.
So, the club is preparing to open the doors of BBVA Stadium, arguably the most prominent "house" in Houston's EaDo district, for its Houston Dynamo Fan Fest 2020.
The free event, which starts at noon Saturday, exposes fans to the players of the two-time MLS Cup championship club, an open practice, and opportunities to pose with the club's trophies.
You can get a free ticket at the Dynamo's website.
The Dynamo kick off 2020 at home against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
