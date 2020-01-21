abc13 plus eado

Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just like their name, the Houston Dynamo's offseason has been nothing but dynamic.

From a new ownership partner in James Harden, to a new club manager on the pitch in Tab Ramos, the Dynamo believe fans can have a lot to be excited for in the 2020 MLS season.

So, the club is preparing to open the doors of BBVA Stadium, arguably the most prominent "house" in Houston's EaDo district, for its Houston Dynamo Fan Fest 2020.

The free event, which starts at noon Saturday, exposes fans to the players of the two-time MLS Cup championship club, an open practice, and opportunities to pose with the club's trophies.

You can get a free ticket at the Dynamo's website.

The Dynamo kick off 2020 at home against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Feb. 29.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonabc13 plus eadohouston dynamomlssoccerabc13 plusbbva compass stadium
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS EADO
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
East Downtown shop turns 'trash' into charitable fashion
Dynamo's Christian Ramirez gets familiar with EaDo
The best of ABC13+ EaDo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News