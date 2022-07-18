Woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter after deadly crash in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash in southwest Houston.At about 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, Elvia Y. Castillo Martinez, 22, hit a man with her car and drove off, police said.A man was driving a black Mercury GT5 southbound on the Southwest Freeway when his vehicle was side-swiped from behind by a black Mazda CV5, driven by Castillo Martinez, police said.The man and his passenger followed Castillo Martinez as she exited the freeway and came to a stop at a light in the 7000 block of Beechnut Street.The man and his passenger pulled up next to Castillo Martinez's vehicle and tried to get her attention. Then the man pulled his vehicle in front of Castillo Martinez, and the passenger exited the vehicle, police said.As the passenger attempted to exchange information with Castillo Martinez, the light turned green, and she immediately drove off and struck the man, police said.According to police, Castillo Martinez continued driving at a high rate of speed on Beechnut and then struck a sidewalk and a parked vehicle.Castillo Martinez then pulled out of a private driveway and fled the scene without providing medical assistance, officials said.The Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the man to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The name of the 36-year-old man who died has not been released to the public at this time.Castillo Martinez was arrested a short time later and subsequently charged for her role in the crash, police said.