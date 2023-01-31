Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Department of Public Safety agents and officers with the Houston Police Department busted a suspected drug lab Monday in northwest Houston.

Authorities were on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road in the Carverdale area. Police were posted outside a business before several officers donned white hazmat suits and entered.

DPS Lt. Craig Cummings said authorities are investigating a clandestine drug lab. An agent on scene told ABC13 it involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.

Although details were not immediately disclosed, Cummings said the possible drug bust is a DPS-led investigation.

