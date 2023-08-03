Drought conditions continue to stress already-suffering trees

Drought conditions in Houston are spreading across the state and affecting our trees. Here are things to look out for to prevent them from worsening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Houston in the midst of yet another heat wave, these hot and dry conditions are starting to show in the soil.

Drought conditions are spreading across the state and deteriorating in southeast Texas too. And it's not just the grass that's looking a little brown and sad. Some trees could be in trouble.

On Wednesday, ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spoke to Brandi Keller, a county extension agent in horticulture for Texas A &M AgriLife.

Keller explained that Houston is in a "special situation" because of the repeat freezes and drought the area has seen over the past few years.

"By the time it got to this summer, we're dealing with trees that have sustained injuries from the past two years," Keller said. "At first glance, you might not even notice anything different."

When considering the trees in your local neighborhood, be on the lookout for wilting, drooping of leaves, browning, or yellow of the leaf itself. Anything unusual with the trunk could mean extra sap or discoloration of the bark. That's when you know the drought could be taking its toll.

The good news is there are ways to prevent things from worsening even if the forecast doesn't improve.

Buffalo Bayou Park Director Joe Rodgriuez described how they care for their trees during droughts. He suggests watering once a day, about five minutes for every inch of the diameter of the tree.

Mulching around the tree by about two to four inches could also help keep the soil closest to the tree saturated.

It's something to consider, as these hot and dry conditions look like they have some staying power. And if you are in need of assistance with any trees in your local neighborhood, Texas A &M AgriLife Extension provides services not only for Harris County but 250 across the state of Texas.

