Houston dog mauling investigation: Man dies in Greater Inwood neighborhood, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died in a northwest Houston neighborhood where officers say he was bitten by dogs.

Houston Police Department's North Division officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is located near Antoine Drive, in the Greater Inwood neighborhood of the city.

A police tweet offered little information beyond receiving reports of a man bitten by dogs. An attached photo, though, shows HPD units lining a street, as well as a fire engine, an animal control vehicle, and an ambulance staged at the scene.

It's not immediately known whether the canines were loose or belonged to anyone living nearby. The breed was also not disclosed.

Eyewitness News is pursuing facts on this developing story. Tune into ABC13 newscasts tonight for the information we've uncovered.