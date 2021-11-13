Houston doctor suspended for 'spreading dangerous misinformation' responds to allegations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Methodist has suspended privileges for a Houston doctor after officials claim she was 'spreading dangerous misinformation' about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.
Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist with a popular private practice on Kirby Drive, has been outspoken about vaccine mandates and treatments.
She recently tweeted that she was focusing on treating the unvaccinated.
Friday night, a spokesperson with Houston Methodist said her privileges had been suspended pending an investigation.
In response, Dr. Bowden defends her tweets, and said she has the utmost respect for Houston Methodist and her colleagues.
Her suspension came just days after the U.S. Surgeon General released a guide to stop misinformation, which he called an urgent threat to public health.
Houston Methodist officials posted a statement on Twitter about Bowden's suspension.
"Dr. Bowden is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.
These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients."
The hospital added she is "spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science."
Houston Methodist said Bowden recently joined the medical staff and, as of Friday, had never admitted a patient. She also told the hospital she is vaccinated, as is required.
Her attorney, Steven Mitby, released a statement Friday night.
"Dr. Mary Bowden is a Stanford-trained physician who owns a successful medical practice in Houston and has provided top quality care to thousands of Houstonians. Dr. Bowden has treated more than 2,000 patients with COVID-19, many with co-morbidities, and has yet to have one of her patients end up in the hospital. Her early treatment methods work and are saving lives. If America had more doctors like Dr. Bowden, COVID outcomes would be much better.
Dr. Bowden is not anti-vaccine. Like most Americans, Dr. Bowden believes that people should have a choice and believes that all people, regardless of vaccine status, should have access to the same high quality health care without discrimination.
Dr. Bowden has the utmost respect for Houston Methodist and is proud of the work she has done along with her colleagues at Houston Methodist."
