Doctor suspended from Houston Methodist for 'spreading misinformation' resigns, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A doctor, who was suspended by Houston Methodist after the hospital said she was "spreading dangerous misinformation" about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments, has resigned, according to her attorney.
Last week, Houston Methodist suspended Dr. Mary Bowden, who is an ear, nose and throat specialist with a popular private practice on Kirby Drive. She has been said to be outspoken about vaccine mandates and treatments.
Her suspension came days after the U.S. Surgeon General released a guide to stop misinformation, which he called an urgent threat to public health. Houston Methodist officials posted a statement on Twitter about Bowden's suspension.
On Friday, a spokesperson with Houston Methodist said Bowden's privileges had been suspended pending an investigation.
"Dr. Bowden is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.
These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients."
The hospital added she is "spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science."
In response to her suspension, Bowden, who recently tweeted she was focusing on treating the unvaccinated, said she has the utmost respect for Houston Methodist and her colleagues.
Bowden is expected to speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. from her private practice for the first time since her suspension and resignation.
She said the following in a release.
"I do not want to be part of an institution that treats its doctors the way they do. They have tried to paint me as dangerous simply because my views may be different than theirs about the efficacy of vaccines and possible treatment decisions. That is what is dangerous. I want the best for my patients.
I do not believe the vaccine is a one size fits all solution, nor do I believe unvaccinated Houstonians should be treated by medical doctors as second-class citizens, but to the government and Methodist Hospital it's one size fits all no matter what. If you voice any concerns then you are attacked, you are bullied. If you don't follow government orders, you are the one they now call dangerous. That's China. That's not America.
I don't feel like we are in America when we start attacking doctors who are simply trying to look out for what they believe is in the best interest of their patients. We are treating unvaccinated people like they don't deserve our help. Every day we are still learning about COVID and these vaccines. I will not be silenced for giving my advice. I took an oath."
