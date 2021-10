HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help in finding the man who allegedly tried to buy a car with fake information.The incident happened on June 22 at a dealership in the 9100 block of Southwest Freeway. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was captured on surveillance video inside the dealership trying to make a purchase.The man reportedly used someone else's information to try to buy the car but later left in a red Pontiac Vibe.Anyone who knows the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).