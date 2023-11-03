WATCH LIVE

40-year-old man sought in connection with his ex-girlfriend death in SW Houston, HPD says

Roger Betancourt-Castillo is accused of shooting 56-year-old Miriam Martinez Pol to death on Oct. 8.

Friday, November 3, 2023 7:50PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help finding a man they believe shot his ex-girlfriend to death last month in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said 40-year-old Roger Betancourt-Castillo faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his 56-year-old ex-girlfriend, Miriam Martinez Pol, on Oct. 8.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Gustine Lane.

Pol was allegedly found suffering from a gunshot wound when police responded to the scene. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, where she died.

Castillo, Pol's ex-boyfriend, was later identified as the suspect in the case and charged with her murder.

HPD said Castillo remains at large and shared photos of him on Friday in hopes of finding him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

