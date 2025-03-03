9-year-old killed in drunk driving car crash in Sharpstown area, Houston police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old was killed during a crash in southwest Houston over the weekend, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly crash happened at 6600 Southwest Freeway at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said an intoxicated driver was traveling northbound on the freeway with his 9-year-old daughter in a black Nissan Rogue.

A Kia Soul, also traveling northbound on the freeway, struck the Nissan from behind.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Three people inside the Kia were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, later identified as 28-year-old Jefry Jose Canaca Alvarenga, was determined to be intoxicated and charged.