9-year-old killed in drunk driving car crash in Sharpstown area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old was killed during a crash in southwest Houston over the weekend, according to police.
The Houston Police Department said the deadly crash happened at 6600 Southwest Freeway at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators said an intoxicated driver was traveling northbound on the freeway with his 9-year-old daughter in a black Nissan Rogue.
A Kia Soul, also traveling northbound on the freeway, struck the Nissan from behind.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Three people inside the Kia were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, later identified as 28-year-old Jefry Jose Canaca Alvarenga, was determined to be intoxicated and charged.