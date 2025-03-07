Loved ones gather to honor life of woman killed in wrong-way crash last year

The smiles turned into hugs and tears on Thursday as family and friends paid tribute to the woman by unveiling a sign put up near the area where she lost her life.

The smiles turned into hugs and tears on Thursday as family and friends paid tribute to the woman by unveiling a sign put up near the area where she lost her life.

The smiles turned into hugs and tears on Thursday as family and friends paid tribute to the woman by unveiling a sign put up near the area where she lost her life.

The smiles turned into hugs and tears on Thursday as family and friends paid tribute to the woman by unveiling a sign put up near the area where she lost her life.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Krystalle Wright, this sign is a symbol of her daughter's story carrying on.

Mya Sinceno Martinez was 21 years old. In September 2024, she was driving on Highway 225 when investigators say she was killed in a head-on collision by a drunk driver going in the wrong direction.

"Shattered. I was absolutely shattered. You never think that it's going to happen to you. You never think that you're going to get that phone call," Wright said.

Mya was a UH student with a promising future.

"She was going to U of H for speech pathology. She wanted to help kids speak better, of course. She was trying to do it differently. She wanted to do it through music," Wright said.

She was a person who made her loved one's smile.

"She was bigger than life. She would laugh all the time. She was so funny," Wright said.

"Every time she walked in the room, she would always bring light. She never talked bad about anything," Josh Humphrey, who is one of Martinez's friends, said.

Those smiles turned into hugs and tears as family and friends honored Mya by unveiling this sign put up near the area where she lost her life.

Mya's story isn't the only one. According to HPD, just a month later, last October, another person was killed by a driver going the wrong way on the same highway.

TXDOT officials say they are urging the community to do what they can to stop another tragedy from happening again.

"The person that has been charged with taking her life had multiple DWIs. It's very unnecessary. There's no reason to drive impaired," Danny Perez with TXDOT said.

Krystalle is hopeful his sign will not only carry on her daughter's story - but spread a message that helps save lives.

"I want them to think. 'Oh my gosh, this was Mya.' I don't want this to happen to me or someone else. If one person can take that, and if one person can share that," she said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.

