HPD: Driver killed after allegedly speeding, causing car to flip over during crash in SW Houston

According to police, the car traveling at a high-speed rate reportedly veered off into the sidewalk, knocked down a metal light pole, and flipped.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver accused of speeding is dead after their car flipped upside down during a crash in southwest Houston early Sunday, according to police.

At about 1 a.m., Houston Police Department officers said a car was traveling at a high-rate speed when it hit another car trying to change lanes.

When officers arrived, they found a car upside down and another damaged on Beechnut Street near South Kirkwood.

The speeding car reportedly veered off into the sidewalk, knocked down a metal light pole, and flipped.

Police said the driver of the flipped car died at the scene, but the passenger is OK.

The driver of the other car was also not injured, HPD said.