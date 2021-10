World's largest breakdancing competition pops and locks into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- For those who grew up in the '80s - when people's idea of cutting up a rug was laying out some cardboard and having a battle to see who can stand on their head and spin around the best - this event is for you. Red Bull BC One - the world's largest breaking competition - will be returning to Houston on Saturday, August 14, at Warehouse Live . This 18th iteration will kick off with a series of workshops, leading up to the ultimate breaking battle.The winner of the Houston cypher will qualify to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Final on August 20-22 in Orlando, Florida.