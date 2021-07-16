World's largest breakdancing competition pops and locks into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- For those who grew up in the '80s - when people's idea of cutting up a rug was laying out some cardboard and having a battle to see who can stand on their head and spin around the best - this event is for you.
Red Bull BC One - the world's largest breaking competition - will be returning to Houston on Saturday, August 14, at Warehouse Live. This 18th iteration will kick off with a series of workshops, leading up to the ultimate breaking battle.
The winner of the Houston cypher will qualify to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Final on August 20-22 in Orlando, Florida.
