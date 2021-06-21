Powerhouse politico Stacy Abrams joins Houstonians at bookstore event

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians can be part of an incredible conversation when journalist Cari Champion sits down with rock star voting rights advocate and former Georgia congresswoman Stacey Abrams.
The virtual event is part of a nationwide convo, with several indie bookstores taking part. Houston's Brazos Bookstore is among them. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.
"Cari Champion will moderate the discussion with Stacey Abrams," Brazos Bookstore's general manager Ulrika Moats tells CultureMap. "Then, there's a Q&A. This is such a great moment to hear Stacey speak, if people have questions, it's a chance to interact with her."
