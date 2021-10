Powerhouse politico Stacy Abrams joins Houstonians at bookstore event

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians can be part of an incredible conversation when journalistsits down with rock star voting rights advocate and former Georgia congresswomanThe virtual event is part of a nationwide convo, with several indie bookstores taking part. Houston's Brazos Bookstore is among them. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22."Cari Champion will moderate the discussion with Stacey Abrams," Brazos Bookstore's general manager Ulrika Moats tells CultureMap. "Then, there's a Q&A. This is such a great moment to hear Stacey speak, if people have questions, it's a chance to interact with her."