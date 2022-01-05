shooting

Woman killed, man injured when someone opened fire into vehicle in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in northeast Houston.

On Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cheeves Drive to a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found a woman had died and a man was wounded.

Police said the man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle in the front yard of a home, when a dark-colored vehicle came up and fired multiple times.

Police did not immediately disclose information on the suspect or suspects, or whether the man and woman were targeted.

