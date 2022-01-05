Woman killed, man injured when someone opened fire into vehicle in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in northeast Houston.On Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10900 block of Cheeves Drive to a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found a woman had died and a man was wounded.Police said the man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle in the front yard of a home, when a dark-colored vehicle came up and fired multiple times.Police did not immediately disclose information on the suspect or suspects, or whether the man and woman were targeted.ABC13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.