Woman arrested and man wanted for shooting Uber driver during attempted robbery, HPD says

Police said it all started when a passenger demanded to be taken to another location. Shots were fired when the driver didn't give up their keys or cellphone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested and a man is still on the loose for an attempted robbery of an Uber driver that turned into a shooting, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Mariah Williams, 28, was arrested on Dec. 1 for her alleged role in the Nov. 27 incident, according to police.

On Nov. 27 at 11:45 p.m., Williams and 19-year-old Manny Diaz-Massa were trying to rob an Uber driver at a convenience store in the 2800 block of Quitman, police said.

SEE ALSO: Uber driver shot by passenger after refusing to give keys and cellphone, HPD says

Police said the driver, Daniel Teheri, dropped four passengers, two men, and two women, off at their destination when one of them demanded to be taken to another location.

Teheri said no, and that's when the man held him at gunpoint and told him to get out and leave his keys and cell phone behind, HPD said. Investigators said Teheri refused, and that's when shots were fired.

The four passengers all fled the scene without taking Teheri's car, HPD said.

Diaz-Messa and Williams were identified as the suspect during an investigation. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

While Williams has been taken into custody, Diaz-Messa has not been found, and he is currently wanted.

Anyone with information on Diaz-Messa's whereabouts or on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit a top online.