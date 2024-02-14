Westchase apartments murder-suicide victim was leasing manager days away from 57th birthday: Family

Lisa Blackburn's family identified her as the victim killed in Monday's murder-suicide shooting in Westchase, where a tenant opened fire, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police investigators believe the shooter in a murder-suicide in the Westchase area on Monday was a resident of the complex.

At about 2:35 p.m., officers were called to the Westchase Forest Apartments in the 11300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Through their investigation, police determined the shooter entered the leasing office, shot a female and male employee, and then turned the gun on himself. The male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Tam Residential, the property management company over the property, would not comment on those involved but issued the following statement:

"We are extremely saddened by the incident that occurred yesterday at Westchase Forest Apartments. We extend our deepest condolences and concern to all who have been affected by this senseless tragedy. We are working closely with the Houston Police Department in their ongoing investigation."

The male shooter has not been identified.

The family identified the woman killed as Lisa Blackburn. She died 11 days short of her 57th birthday. She was a wife, mother of two, and grandmother of four girls. Blackburn was also a breast cancer survivor and enjoyed volunteering at the Houston Food Bank.

She worked as an apartment manager for the last 30 years, according to her family. They said she loved her residents, especially the children, and would spend her own money to throw parties for them.

They are in shock over her untimely death.

Similarly, the Tutu Live Mardi Gras Krewe said they are struggling with the reality of her death. They described her as having an "infectious smile and vibrant personality." In a statement, they said:

"The Tutu Live Krewe is a non-profit group of women who love to dance and parade in the streets wearing tutus as we bring joy and positive energy to everyone we meet. Lisa dove into any and all Tutu Live Krewe projects and events with gusto. She lit up and warmed up a room - or a crowd gathered to watch a parade. Lisa volunteered her time and talent to assist with creating dance routines and helping her Tutu sisters to learn new dances. She helped our Krewe members add both style and substance to their parade performances. She personally made tutus for her other Tutu sisters and hosted tutu-making workshops in her home. Lisa provided leadership while serving on the Tutu board of directors as both parade captain and as a charity and volunteer coordinator."

The Krewe planned to honor her as they lined up for the final Mardi Gras parade of the season on Tuesday evening.

