Suspect wanted for stabbing man to death during altercation in Houston's Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who they said stabbed another man to death in the Third Ward area.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Anita Street Monday at about 8:40 p.m. At the scene, police found the man had been stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that it all started as an altercation between the victim and the suspect at the home. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

A witness added that she had recently dated the suspect and believes he may have been jealous because she was talking to the victim.

Police have not identified the victim or released any additional information on the suspect.
