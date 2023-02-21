19-year-old accused of firing laser-sight gun at driver on North Freeway, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a driver was left confused as to why a 19-year-old with a laser-sight gun would shoot at him on the freeway.

Orlando Vasquez is charged with aggravated assault after the shooting that happened at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Records state Vasquez had a gun equipped with a laser sight and fired several shots at a man in another vehicle while driving in the 10300 block of the North Freeway. After the shooting, Vasquez took an exit ramp and crashed into another vehicle.

After disabling his vehicle, Vasquez was seen getting out and injured. Once police arrived, they found shell casings in his car but did not find the weapon. Records state the victim who was shot at told police Vasquez hid the gun in some bushes.

Police said the victim didn't know why Vasquez fired at him.