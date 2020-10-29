Woman killed when up to 20 bullets were fired in southside drive-by

Southeast officers are at a shooting at 4624 Aledo St. One patient transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspect who killed a woman and shot two men in the Sunnyside neighborhood on Houston's southside overnight.Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Houston police say several people were outside a home on Aledo near Cullen.Someone drove up and opened fire 10 to 20 times, police say.Police say a woman was hit and later died at Ben Taub Hospital.Two men were also shot and taken to Memorial Hermann in Pearland. They are expected to survive.HPD has not released information on a possible suspect or motive."There's a number of shell casings here on the street in front of the house. Some vehicles were shot up in the driveway. At this point, it's our belief that it is a drive-by," Detective Kyle Heaverlo said. "As far as a motive, we aren't really sure of the motive. We don't know if it's gang related, if it's narcotics related. We're not really sure what the motive is at this point."Police say a man was taken into custody to determine his relationship to the scene.