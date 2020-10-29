Woman killed when up to 20 bullets were fired in southside drive-by

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Houston police say several people were outside a home on Aledo near Cullen.
Someone drove up and opened fire 10 to 20 times, police say.
Police say a woman was hit and later died at Ben Taub Hospital.
Southeast officers are at a shooting at 4624 Aledo St. One patient transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 29, 2020
Two men were also shot and taken to Memorial Hermann in Pearland. They are expected to survive.
HPD has not released information on a possible suspect or motive.
"There's a number of shell casings here on the street in front of the house. Some vehicles were shot up in the driveway. At this point, it's our belief that it is a drive-by," Detective Kyle Heaverlo said. "As far as a motive, we aren't really sure of the motive. We don't know if it's gang related, if it's narcotics related. We're not really sure what the motive is at this point."
Police say a man was taken into custody to determine his relationship to the scene.