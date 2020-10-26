Elsik HS sophomore killed in shooting over 'social media beef,' police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old Elsik High School sophomore was killed in what police call a shooting sparked by "social media beef."

It happened in the 10000 block of Sharpview Drive on Monday.

The victim was identified by family as Mareja Pratt.

Police said at least 15 shots were fired during the incident. Pratt was found dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were injured in the shooting. The family told ABC13 the 20-year-old is Pratt's sister.

They are recovering in the hospital, according to police.

The suspect has only been described as a male. Police said he left the scene with two women in a red or maroon four-door car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.
