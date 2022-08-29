4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period

It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men were shot and killed in four separate incidents across the Houston area since Sunday night.

The shootings happened over a seven-hour period.

The first shooting took place at an apartment complex on Homestead Road near Tidwell just after 6 p.m. Sunday, when two suspects opened fire on a man sitting in a car.

Houston police said two men in a black mid-sized SUV pulled into the apartment complex parking lot, got out of their vehicle, then walked over and shot the victim several times as he sat in his Tahoe.

The suspects then got back in the SUV and sped off, witnesses told police.

The 34-year-old victim was found dead inside the Tahoe with several gunshot wounds to his torso, investigators said.

Family at the scene identified the victim as David Johnson.

"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," Johnson's cousin, Eric Marks, said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."

"He minded his own business. He was a good person," another family member, Kennyshia Richard, said. "He tries to help anybody that comes across his path. He did not deserve any of this at all."

Police did not know why the man was targeted. The suspects are still on the loose, and the victim's family is begging for information.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy was shot and killed while returning home from picking up dinner for his family, officials said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita.

Investigators said the deputy had just picked up dinner for his family and was driving along Madera Run when the shots were fired.

Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton identified the deputy killed as 37-year-old Omar Ursin.

A black or dark-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up beside the deputy and fired shots into the driver's side of his car, officials said.

"The reason for the shooting at this point is unknown," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said. "We don't know if it was road rage. We don't know if it has something to do with him being law enforcement. We're still trying to determine that."

After the shooting, Ursin crashed into a tree in the median, deputies said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect's car reportedly turned north on Olympic National Drive, investigators said. It has not been located.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000.

Creekwood Drive

The next murder happened in New Caney at 17200 Creekwood Drive.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies said the call came in around 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found one man dead in the road, and another was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators were still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

At 2 a.m., Harris County sheriff's deputies said a 75-year-old man called 911 to say he shot and killed his 24-year-old son in the 21700 block of Rhodes Road.

The man reportedly told dispatchers that his son attacked his own mother with a liquor bottle after he came home from drinking.

The man said his son then charged toward him. That's when he grabbed a gun and shot his son in the chest, authorities said.

Deputies said a witness confirmed the man's story. The case will be referred to a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.

The mother, who is also in her 70s, was taken to a hospital with a wound to the head, deputies said. She is expected to be OK.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.