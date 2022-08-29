24-year-old son shot and killed by father after assaulting his mother in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Houston (KTRK) -- A father had to shoot his own son, ultimately killing him, to defend his wife in Spring, deputies said.
It happened at about 2 a.m. in the 21700 block of Rhodes Road.
Deputies said the couple's 24-year-old son came home after drinking and started assaulting his mother with a liquor bottle.
He then charged toward his 75-year-old father, who grabbed a gun and shot his son in the chest, authorities said.
The son died at the scene, and authorities said the case will now likely go to a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.
The mother, who is also in her 70s, was taken to a hospital with a wound to the head, deputies said. She is expected to be OK.