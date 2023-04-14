4 hospitalized after shots fired at SE Houston gas station, HPD says

A shooting that may have started from a robbery gone wrong left four people injured. It unfolded at a gas station just off the South Loop East.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital from a southeast Houston gas station, where police say a shooting that may have stemmed from an attempted robbery unfolded on Thursday night.

The Houston Police Department was called out to the 8000 block of the South I-610 Loop East, according to an HPD tweet sent at 9:18 p.m.

One person was rushed from the scene, while three others were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Eyewitness News learned three teenagers and an adult were among those hurt. All are expected to survive.

HPD commanders were called to the scene despite no deaths. ABC13 was told the department's top brass typically address the media at scenes where three or more people are shot.

An investigation is ongoing.