shooting

Gun pulled on woman at gas station parking lot in north Houston: 'It scared everybody'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's robbery division is asking for help in finding the two men they said opened fire on a car that was parked at a gas station.

"It scared everybody," said the gas station manager who asked us not to use her name for her protection.

It all happened in the middle of the day on June 22 at the Shell gas station off Aldine Westfield and Farrell Roard near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Surveillance video captured the two men getting dropped off at the gas station in a black Chevy Camaro. The suspects were fully masked and one was carrying a long gun as he walked through the busy parking lot.

"Broad daylight. It was what, 1:30 in the afternoon? I was shocked," said the store manager.

Customers are seen trying to duck and hide behind cars as the men walk by them. Police said the suspects walked up to a woman sitting in her car that was parked at a pump.

"They tapped on her window with a shotgun, and I guess whenever she saw them and realized what was happening, they tried to open her car door, and she peeled off and they shot at her twice," the manager said.

The men appear to run after the car as the manager said she was inside the store trying to call for help.

"I got to figure out how to calm everything down because everybody in the store was freaking out. Everybody was like screaming," she said.

The store manager said gun violence like this cannot be normalized.

"My customers are my priority, and I want them to be safe, and I shouldn't have to worry about them being safe at 1:30 in the afternoon," she said.

A $5,000 reward is available for a tip that leads to an arrest of the two wanted men.

If you know anything about this aggravated robbery, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun violenceshootinggas stationarmed robberysurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan
Woman walking with baby stroller shot to death in NYC
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Search for man and woman in gold SUV connected to deadly shooting
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Funeral home owner to help reunite smuggling victims with families
Family stranded trying to fly home ahead of busy holiday weekend
62-year- old woman shot and killed after disturbance in Channelview
Show More
20-year-old accused in shooting death of man in SW Houston, police say
Dynamo FC fans welcome Hector Herrera to Houston
Serial killer pleads guilty to 2 more murders in Galveston Co.
Astros minor league pitcher hoping to attract major attention
Police find body of missing 81-year-old Missouri City man, family says
More TOP STORIES News