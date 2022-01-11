woman killed

Grandmother killed and adult son injured in shooting at southeast Houston home

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandma killed and son injured in shooting at SE Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandmother is dead after a shooting during an apparent home invasion in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive.

Police said 69-year-old Maria Garrett, her adult son and grandson were in the home when a man walked in and shot her.

When Maria's 34-year-old son, Mario Garrett, came out from the back of the house to see what happened, the suspect shot him multiple times in the neck before running away, according to police.

Mario was taken to the medical center in critical condition. Maria was pronounced dead at the scene.



The grandson, who police said is 12 years old, was not injured in the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a skinny, tall Black man. He was reportedly wearing a red jacket, hoodie, blue mask and black pants, shoes and gloves.

"We don't know at this time what the motive is, what the relationship is, but this was a tragic incident," Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher said. "Several family members hurt, could've been worse, but we're hoping that the community partners with us, helping to get answers for this family."

EMBED More News Videos

A grandmother is dead after police said she was shot to death in south Houston.



Family members believe it was some sort of robbery, though investigators say it appears the suspect walked in when the door was unlocked and didn't get away with anything.

In a press release Tuesday morning, HPD described the incident as an "apparent home invasion."

Officers have been going door to door in the southeast Houston neighborhood, looking for any clues about the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongrandmotherwoman shothouston police departmentman injuredwoman killedman shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Grandma killed and son injured in shooting at SE Houston home
Woman killed in murder-attempted suicide, deputies say
Missing woman's body found in Baytown bayou, authorities said
TOP STORIES
Large events to continue despite warnings about omicron spread
Anti-crime project revealed after over 600 Harris Co. murders in 2021
Charges dropped against teen shot by Pct. 1 deputy constable
2 people killed in head-on crash in north Houston, HPD says
Cooler weather returns, warming through the week
Missing woman's body found in Baytown bayou, authorities said
Gun thefts becoming growing problem in Houston, data shows
Show More
Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Violent crime is on the rise in Baytown and residents want answers
ABC13 town hall to explore omicron variant's impact in Houston
More TOP STORIES News