Suspect killed while trying to rob food truck on South Main Street in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect is dead after he was shot while trying to hold up a food truck in southwest Houston, police said.

According to a tweet from the Houston Police Department, the robbery happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the 14500 block of South Main Street at Fondren.

HPD's preliminary information states that the man was attempting to rob a food truck at the location when he was shot and killed.

No further details were released, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

