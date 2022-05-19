shooting

Suspect shot by officer responding to robbery call in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a robbery call in northeast Houston ended with an officer shooting at a suspect, police said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a robbery call in the 6400 block of Heath Street. While full details were not immediately available, a tweet from HPD states the suspect was shot by an officer.

Police said no officers were injured.



This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
