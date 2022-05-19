Suspect shot by officer responding to robbery call in NE Houston, HPD says

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting at 6400 Heath Street in northeast Houston. Prelim info is officers responded to a robbery call and a suspect has been shot. No officers are injured. No other info at this time #HouNews pic.twitter.com/h428zEIapc — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 19, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a robbery call in northeast Houston ended with an officer shooting at a suspect, police said.On Wednesday, officers responded to a robbery call in the 6400 block of Heath Street. While full details were not immediately available, a tweet from HPD states the suspect was shot by an officer.Police said no officers were injured.