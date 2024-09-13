Man shot and killed by HPD officers after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in Greenspoint area

Police say they gave the man several commands to drop his weapon, but he refused. Two officers who responded to the scene as backup are the ones who shot him, according to HPD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by Houston police officers in the Greenspoint area early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Greens Road near Imperial Valley Drive.

Officers said they initially responded to the scene for a family disturbance. When they arrived, they were flagged down by a woman who appeared to have been assaulted.

She told investigators she was assaulted by her boyfriend and was trying to hide from him.

Officers set up a perimeter at the apartment complex, and eventually found the 45-year-old suspect. Investigators said he was on the phone, didn't have a shirt on, and appeared to be holding a gun in his right arm.

Police gave him commands to drop the weapon several times and tried to speak to the man, according to HPD. They called for backup and created distance from the man, but he reportedly continued to ignore commands.

The man started to walk away, and the officers followed him. Eventually, he came around the apartment complex and encountered two officers who had been called for backup.

HPD said those officers also gave the man commands to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Police said the officers began to fear for their lives as the armed suspect got closer to them and they fired shots, hitting the suspect.

Officers rendered first aid until Houston firefighters arrived. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HPD said the investigation into whether the suspect fired his weapon is ongoing.

Police said the two officers who fired their weapons had been with the department for two and three years.

