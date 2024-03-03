4 men shot, killed by law enforcement in past 3 days in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a span of three days, four men were killed by law enforcement in the Greater Houston area.

On Thursday, Houston police shot and killed a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s who they said was robbing businesses at gunpoint for weeks. He was reportedly riding a scooter.

HPD said on scene that the man began shooting at the responding officer in the 4400 block of Brady Street, and they returned fire.

The next day, police say a man opened the door and immediately began firing at two Houston police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of Leona Street.

The officers took cover and returned fire, killing the man, according to HPD.

On Saturday morning at around 10 a.m., Galveston police responded to reports that a man assaulted a tree trimmer in the 2100 block of Avenue P and was brandishing a knife.

When officers confronted the suspect, the department said shots were fired, and the man died at the hospital. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

At the same time, two Harris County deputies opened fire and killed a man in his late teen years on Sun Point Court in Humble.

Assistant Chief Tommy Diaz with HCSO said the deputies were responding to the Woodland Pines neighborhood to recover a stolen vehicle.

He said that when they knocked on the door of the home in question, the suspect left, but they found someone matching his description on a neighboring street.

Surveillance video nearby shows the two HCSO vehicles driving by, and less than a minute later, the deputies are heard shouting. One yells "gun, gun, gun" before a barrage of gunfire erupts.

Diaz said the suspect had a gun with an extended clip.

"The suspect did not follow commands at that point either, and two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the suspect," Diaz explained. "EMS made the scene and attempted to provide life saving measures, but those were futile and the suspect did die on scene."

Diaz said the sheriff's office will release their body-worn camera video within 45 days.

HPD's policy is to release the video within 30 days.

