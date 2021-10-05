Man accused of shooting stepdad to death during argument over car accident in west Houston

Man shot and killed by stepson during argument, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been detained after police said he shot and killed his stepdad and injured his mom after an argument escalated near the Galleria area.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting outside an apartment in the 3000 block of Greenridge.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot to death and a woman who was shot in the arm.



Police said a man and his stepdad got into some sort of argument over an accident involving the family's car. During the argument, the adult son pulled out a pistol and shot his stepdad to death, and accidentally shot his mom in the arm, police said.


"There was some kind of an accident involving a vehicle. After that accident, the son got into an argument with his stepfather," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "During that argument, he shot and killed his stepfather and shot his mother in the arm. The suspect is here at the scene. We have him detained."

The woman injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The son was detained.

It is unclear who was driving the family's car when it was wrecked earlier in the evening, Crowson said.
