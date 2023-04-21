According to HPD, the suspect got out of the car with a rifle and shot into a car with the man inside. Investigators believe that it was potentially a targeted shooting.

NRG Stadium-area shooting kills man in car waiting at intersection, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a scene in the city's South Loop area after a man was found shot to death inside a car near NRG Stadium on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to 9898 Main Street after multiple people called and reported hearing several gunshots.

Once investigators arrived, a vehicle was found stalled in the street, where the man inside was found with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the suspect allegedly got out of his vehicle with a rifle and shot at the man waiting at the intersection.

A nurse spoke to ABC13 and said that he heard the gunshots and saw the victim.

The nurse said he and other witnesses needed to break into the locked vehicle to get to the victim, whom the nurse found with no pulse.

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted shooting rather than suspected road rage.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted eight homicides in the area where Thursday's killing unfolded.