Surveillance video shows moments that led up to deadly shooting inside SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still working to figure out the motive behind the deadly shooting that took place inside El Rinconsito De Tela restaurant on Gessner Road in southwest HoustonThe shooting happened Saturday morning. Police say 34-year-old Boris Jackson Colindres-Herrera was killed, and 40-year-old Gustov Blanda was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital.Authorities believe 46-year-old Julio Noches-Cerna was the shooter. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.Preliminary information from police said there may have been an argument about a soccer game that escalated to the shooting.However, Fatima Martinez, the owner of the restaurant, who was there when the shooting happened, believes it was a targeted attack.Martinez shared the surveillance video that shows the moments right before the shooting. In the video, you can see the suspect, Noches-Cerna wearing a hat, standing around with others before walking over and firing four shots directly at Colindres-Herrera.Martinez said Colindres-Herrera was a close friend of hers and he was like a brother. She said he was a hard worker and leaves behind a young son who still lives in Honduras.Steps away from where he lost his life, a collection jar sits on the counter, helping raise money for his funeral. Martinez says she is still in shock this violence happened at her family restaurant.