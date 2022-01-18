1 person shot and killed in altercation at Whataburger parking lot in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead and another victim is injured following a shooting in northwest Houston.Officers responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at a Whataburger parking lot at 13200 Northwest Freeway.At the scene, officers found a man had been shot to death. While investigating the scene, officers learned that another man with a gunshot wound went to a nearby hospital. According to police, an altercation took place before shots were fired between the men.A third person involved in the incident has been detained.Police were still investigating and trying to work out the identities of the victim and the suspect.