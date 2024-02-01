Security guard accused of fatally shooting customer who tried paying with fake cash, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man working as a security guard at a restaurant accused of fatally shooting a customer for paying with counterfeit money was still in the process of obtaining a private security license, according to records.

Hugo Daniel Bahena Dominguez, 25, is charged with murder for the Dec. 22 shooting.

On the night of the incident, at about 12:02 a.m. HPD officers responded to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital at the 7600 block of Beechnut to a call of a shooting victim being dropped off.

The wounded victim was identified as 30-year-old Eric Colin. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation into the case led authorities to Ruchi's Mexican Grill restaurant in the 3200 block of 610 South Loop West, where officers learned the shooting happened in the restaurant's parking lot at about 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 21.

According to documents, Colin and his two friends, a man and a woman, were at the restaurant, where they ran up the bill and tried to pay with counterfeit money. Dominguez, the reported security guard on the scene, was alerted of the incident, and he allegedly went after Colin and the second man, records state.

Colin's female friend told police she got a phone call before the incident, so she stepped out and went to her vehicle, where she waited for Colin and the other friend. She recalls seeing them running and the guard chasing them. Once in her car, Colin told her he had been shot.

Further statements led authorities to Dominguez, who reportedly told police that he was alerted of the men trying to pay with counterfeit money, so he followed them and commanded them to stop, but when they wouldn't, he fired his gun twice. The suspects left, and according to records, Dominguez picked up the two cartridge casings and went back into the restaurant without calling 911.

In addition, police said Dominguez does not have a security license, and he was in the process of obtaining one when the shooting happened. Dominguez was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged, records show.

