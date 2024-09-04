HISD teacher's 12-year-old daughter spent night on a bench after mom locked her out, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 12-year-old daughter of a woman, whom court documents identified as a Houston Independent School District teacher, walked to a police station after and told officers her mother locked her out of her apartment overnight, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD provided additional details after court paperwork revealed that authorities charged 43-year-old Georgette Albert with child endangerment, alleging she "unlawfully, intentionally, and knowingly" placed a child younger than 15 years old in "imminent danger of bodily injury."

The record shows the alleged offense happened on Aug. 31, and Houston police arrested Albert the following morning on Sept. 1.

ORIGINAL STORY: Part-time HISD teacher accused of leaving child outside of a home overnight, records show

According to HPD, Albert and her daughter had a disagreement before the parent locked the child out of their apartment on East Houston Road. The daughter spent the night sleeping on a bench before walking half a mile away to the Northeast Patrol Station at 7:10 a.m. last Saturday.

Police went over to the apartment complex and notified Child Protective Services. Police said the mother told them her daughter ran away.

Another family member took custody of the daughter, police said.

An affidavit of financial condition, attached to the charging paperwork, revealed that the 43-year-old supports four children and has worked for HISD for about a year. Eyewitness News contacted district officials to confirm Albert's employment, including where she works and what she does.

Authorities filed Albert's charge in the 180th District Court.