Burglar enters Houston-area Israeli restaurant through roof and destroys prayer books, owner says

The co-owner of Taste of Tel Aviv said this is not the first time the restaurant has been broken into, but said this time was different and appeared targeted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of an Israeli restaurant near Meyerland believes a burglar targeted her restaurant because of the flag hung out front.

Pam Baylis said she was woken up at about 3 a.m. to the news that the restaurant she co-owns, Taste of Tel Aviv, was broken into.

"It was not a normal burglary," Baylis said. "We've been burglarized before. They break the front door. They go in. They go for the cash box. They leave. This was extensively planned out."

She said the burglar cut through layers of asphalt, concrete, and aluminum on the roof of the strip center on Hilcroft near Braeswood and descended into her restaurant.

Cameras captured the man once he was inside wearing gloves and a mask, according to Baylis. She opted not to share the surveillance video publicly.

Once inside, she said the suspect bypassed cash, destroyed and took some of her Jewish prayer books, and began looking for something specific.

"He was opening envelopes looking for it and when he couldn't find it, picked the next one up," Baylis explained.

She said she was not sure what he was looking for.

The restaurant has photos of the Western Wall in Israel, and the Star of David hung on the walls, as well as a mezuzah, a scroll with verses from the Torah, affixed to the front door.

"I was worried that they would have destroyed my paintings and stuff, but (suspect) did not touch any of those," Baylis said.

Initially, Baylis said she thought this was just a burglary. But after reviewing her surveillance video with a Houston police officer, she now believes this was targeted. She thinks the Israeli flag she has hanging out front drew the burglar.

"I don't feel like that we should have to alter our way of doing business to please other people," Baylis said. "Everyone has different religions, belief systems, and different gods. I just don't bend that easily."

Recently, Baylis said Taste of Tel Aviv has received two threats that she reported to the police. Both times, she said HPD suggested she take down the flag in front of the restaurant, but she decided against it.

Houston police said they are investigating this as a burglary, but detectives will determine if there was a hate crime element to it.

