No one hurt when HPD officers shot at in southeast Houston

Officers working surveillance in a southeast Houston neighborhood were shot at Friday afternoon, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police closed off a street on the city's southeast side Friday afternoon after they said officers in the area were shot at.

The police department received an assist an officer call in the 6000 block of Lyndhurst Drive.

Officers were conducting an investigation and parked in the neighborhood, when they saw a person with a gun and took on fire, HPD Det. Jose De La Torre said.

The group saw took tactical positions, regrouped, and surrounded a home where they were able to get suspects into custody, De La Torre added.

No officers were hit.

Police did not immediately say why the officers were in the area.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.