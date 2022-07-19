hate speech

Houston police looking at potential hate crime after new Kingwood neighbors sent hate-filled threats

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Black Kingwood family sent hate-filled notes, including 'last warning'

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they are investigating a possible hate crime in Kingwood.

"It's very hurtful and I'm very scared for my life," said Erika, a neighbor who is sharing only her first name for protection.

Within a week of moving into the Woodland Hills Village subdivision, Erika, her roommate, and her 12-year-old daughter were faced with a note left on their front doorstep.

"Very nasty. 'Color of your skin. [Expletive], get out of here. You don't belong here, get out of our neighborhood,'" Erika recalled.

And then the very next day, she says a second note was also left at the doorstep.

"Go to sleep. Wake up. There's another note: 'last warning,'" she explained.

The two notes were left within 24 hours of each other at her new rental home where there were no security cameras.

A long-time neighbor is disgusted by the threats saying, "Somebody that will do that, there's nothing redeeming about them."

SEE ALSO: 'There's no room anywhere for hate': Atascocita neighborhoods find racist flyers on driveways
EMBED More News Videos

"We didn't want anybody to wake up to that in the morning, so we had to do something," said a mother who took action.



Robert, who wanted to share only his first name, installed his own security cameras shortly after, but they did not capture the moments the threats turned into action.

Erika heard commotion in her driveway and saw four men at her SUV.

"I caught them in the act. I came outside and they just start running, took off running," she said.

Two tires on her car were found slashed.

Houston police are now investigating.

A public information officer says the case is currently a criminal mischief/terroristic threat case that is being investigated for upgraded charges as a hate crime.

Erika's landlord added security cameras to the house, but for their own safety, she, her daughter, and roommate are taking some time away from their new neighborhood

"I have a daughter coming up and I'm trying my best to keep that away from her. I don't want her to experience that. We're not in the cotton-picking field days anymore," Erika said.

She spent Monday night meeting with officers from the Criminal Intelligence Division and hopes the investigation will find the people responsible.

SEE ALSO: Harris County neighborhood wakes up to racist flyers, culprit caught on camera
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 has exclusive footage that shows a car drive by, with someone in the backseat, seen throwing something. The resident said a racist flyer was found in that spot.



Residents of multiple Houston neighborhoods report racist flyers in yards
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm sorry for them," said resident Ken Anderson. "It's a such a burden to carry that much hate."



For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykingwoodcrimehouston police departmenthate crimeracismhate crime investigationhate speech
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HATE SPEECH
Video captures culprit toss racist flyers in Harris Co. neighborhood
Texas' anti-censorship law awaits SCOTUS ruling
Gay couple, their kids verbally assaulted by CA Amtrak passenger
Racist flyers reported thrown in Houston neighborhoods
TOP STORIES
Some Texans with smart thermostats may have no choice but to conserve
Tomball man admits to bringing bear spray to Jan. 6 riot, records show
Families beg for change as videos released in Uvalde school shooting
Illegal street racing in Richmond prompts warning from FBCSO
We've never put out a forecast like this before
Study shows COVID restrictions have caused poor mental health in teens
2 HPD vehicles hit during brief chase that ended in Uptown area
Show More
East End Little League need help after historic win
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Man threatens to stab nurse at NE Houston hospital, officials say
Carjacking victim nearly run over as 4 suspects flee in W. Houston
More TOP STORIES News