Houston police looking at potential hate crime after new Kingwood neighbors sent hate-filled threats

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11561868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We didn't want anybody to wake up to that in the morning, so we had to do something," said a mother who took action.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11933985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 has exclusive footage that shows a car drive by, with someone in the backseat, seen throwing something. The resident said a racist flyer was found in that spot.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11670461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I'm sorry for them," said resident Ken Anderson. "It's a such a burden to carry that much hate."

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say they are investigating a possible hate crime in Kingwood."It's very hurtful and I'm very scared for my life," said Erika, a neighbor who is sharing only her first name for protection.Within a week of moving into the Woodland Hills Village subdivision, Erika, her roommate, and her 12-year-old daughter were faced with a note left on their front doorstep."Very nasty. 'Color of your skin. [Expletive], get out of here. You don't belong here, get out of our neighborhood,'" Erika recalled.And then the very next day, she says a second note was also left at the doorstep."Go to sleep. Wake up. There's another note: 'last warning,'" she explained.The two notes were left within 24 hours of each other at her new rental home where there were no security cameras.A long-time neighbor is disgusted by the threats saying, "Somebody that will do that, there's nothing redeeming about them."Robert, who wanted to share only his first name, installed his own security cameras shortly after, but they did not capture the moments the threats turned into action.Erika heard commotion in her driveway and saw four men at her SUV."I caught them in the act. I came outside and they just start running, took off running," she said.Two tires on her car were found slashed.Houston police are now investigating.A public information officer says the case is currently a criminal mischief/terroristic threat case that is being investigated for upgraded charges as a hate crime.Erika's landlord added security cameras to the house, but for their own safety, she, her daughter, and roommate are taking some time away from their new neighborhood"I have a daughter coming up and I'm trying my best to keep that away from her. I don't want her to experience that. We're not in the cotton-picking field days anymore," Erika said.She spent Monday night meeting with officers from the Criminal Intelligence Division and hopes the investigation will find the people responsible.