hate speech

Residents of multiple Houston neighborhoods report racist flyers in yards

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Racist flyers reported thrown in Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents across several Houston neighborhoods reported receiving racist flyers in their front yards over the weekend.

The hate-filled messages prompted an investigation by the Houston Police Department.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows someone in a pickup truck throwing out the packages in the overnight hours.
Mark Toubin is with the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights organization fighting for justice for all people. He said this type of extremist propaganda is on the rise in the Greater Houston area.

Toubin encourages anyone who comes in contact with hate crime to report it to law enforcement and on their website. Toubin said the perpetrators want to spark outrage to raise money on extremist platforms.

"Unfortunately, this has been an issue much more over the last three months," said Toubin. "For every single flyer that was thrown out of a car or a truck onto some person's driveway without them asking for it. I think that sends the best message that hate will not prevail if an act of hate results in the act of good."

Ken Anderson and his wife Andreanne Vachon received the message. They said it felt threatening and disturbed them. Anderson spoke directly to the person or persons responsible.

"I'm sorry for them," said Anderson. "It's such a burden to carry that much hate."

The Houston Police Department released the following statement to ABC13.

"The Houston Police Department is aware of flyers with divisive messaging and propaganda distributed this weekend in various neighborhoods. We take this type of incident very seriously and investigate the matter to the fullest extent. As always, our partnerships and collaboration with all our communities in our city are important to us. We ask anyone with information in this or any other similar incidents to contact the police immediately so the incident may be thoroughly investigated. "

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracks hate groups and has found at least seven hate groups operating in the Greater Houston area.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlitteringhate crimeracismhate speechhate crime investigationneighborhood
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HATE SPEECH
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Fort Bend County Judge shares hate messages he's received
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes and flash flooding possible overnight
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Elgin, Texas
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Team Hidalgo hunkers down as contract questions continue
Lake Houston lowered by 1 foot in anticipation of severe weather
34-year-old identified as man killed in Galleria garage
Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Show More
Houston unlocks 5th-highest growth rate for middle-class homeowners
Witness helps find suspected DWI driver who crashed into HPD car
Suspect in Galveston doctor's death found near San Antonio, police say
UH launches Energy Transition Institute thanks to $10M gift from Shell
Sweet 16: UH men's basketball moves on to face Arizona
More TOP STORIES News