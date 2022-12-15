Man found dead after being shot in the head outside northwest Houston store, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death outside of a convenience store in northwest Houston, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

When officers arrived a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

A customer reportedly saw the victim outside the store and notified the clerk that someone may be dead.

Investigators said they found high-power bullet casings in the street.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.