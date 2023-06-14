Man killed when gunshots fired during argument near Galleria area

Police said a man is dead after gunshots were fired during an argument on Fairdale near Chimney Rock.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after gunfire erupted during an argument near the Galleria area Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5700 Fairdale. Police found a man dead at the scene.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said there appeared to be some sort of argument going on and multiple gunshots were fired. It's unclear if there was more than one shooter at the scene.

Police said they've been receiving conflicting information on whether the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot.

At the scene, police said there was a large block party on Bering Street, just around the corner from the shooting, but it's unclear if that's related to the shooting.

There was also a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and blood, which police are still investigating.